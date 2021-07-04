Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,220 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,752 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $17,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $76.97. 307,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $52.53 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

