Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 133,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,453. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

