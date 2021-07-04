Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Increases Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,722 shares during the period. Colfax makes up 0.1% of Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $124,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFXA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter worth $34,468,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 383.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,364. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $205.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.