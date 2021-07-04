Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $488,000 Stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. trimmed its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,409 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $7,695,000.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAQU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 13,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,207. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.