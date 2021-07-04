Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 19,826 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $85,204,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 293.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 98.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 926,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 127.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,515,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 849,550 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,410. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMWL stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,914. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. American Well’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

