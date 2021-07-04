Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Financial Contrast

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 20.22% 24.31% 17.81% Accenture 12.06% 28.94% 13.73%

This table compares Paltalk and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million 1.71 $1.37 million N/A N/A Accenture $44.33 billion 4.36 $5.11 billion $7.46 40.86

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Paltalk has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paltalk and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A Accenture 0 6 19 0 2.76

Accenture has a consensus target price of $308.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than Paltalk.

Summary

Accenture beats Paltalk on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, CNH Industrial, and Reactive Technologies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

