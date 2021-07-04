Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $616.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.