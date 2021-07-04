Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $474.24 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $475.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

