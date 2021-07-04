Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,304 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,667 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

