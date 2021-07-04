Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $841,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

NYSE SEE opened at $59.31 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

