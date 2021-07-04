Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,712,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,482,165,000 after buying an additional 220,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

