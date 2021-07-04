Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $919,000 in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.50. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

