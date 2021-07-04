Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $677,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $13,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

