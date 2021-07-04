Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,310 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL stock opened at $464.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.27. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

