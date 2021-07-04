PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0130 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.01451532 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

