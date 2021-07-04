OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OTR Acquisition were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,098,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in OTR Acquisition by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $869,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTRAU opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

