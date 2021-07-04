Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ORRF opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $259.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

