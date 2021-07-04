Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 153,570 Shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) by 62.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,570 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Motive Capital were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the first quarter worth about $932,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Motive Capital by 20.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 483,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOTV opened at $9.76 on Friday. Motive Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

