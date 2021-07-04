Oribel Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth $37,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth $1,480,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth $8,140,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth $84,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get View alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIEW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on View in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

VIEW opened at $7.55 on Friday. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

View Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.