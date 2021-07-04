Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 42,077 Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACIC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

