Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Up 39.0% in June

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,200 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Organovo stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $8.60. 64,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,860. Organovo has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Organovo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Organovo in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organovo in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Organovo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Organovo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

