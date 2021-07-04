OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Trading Down 5.4%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.36. 1,394,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,602,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

