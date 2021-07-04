Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). Wedbush also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

