Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.31.

OPCH stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.