Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.15. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.12 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

