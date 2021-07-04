Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $56.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of OTEX opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21. Open Text has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Open Text by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,098 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Open Text by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

