Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70. Ooma has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $453.79 million, a P/E ratio of -177.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $98,365.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

