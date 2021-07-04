Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $606.16 million and $93.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00055209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00264942 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,088,540 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

