ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

