OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after acquiring an additional 573,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $19,372,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth $19,838,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 214,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.