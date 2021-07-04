OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

KVSC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.83. 42,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,293. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

