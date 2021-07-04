OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $92.81 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 1.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.32% of Otis Worldwide worth $92,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,627,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,391,000 after purchasing an additional 180,972 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 69,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,560. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

