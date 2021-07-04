OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 77.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,463 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $48,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

