OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at $5,060,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,944,000.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Gores Metropoulos II stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.