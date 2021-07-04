Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $25.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.49 million. Omeros posted sales of $13.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $94.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $94.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. WBB Securities raised their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMER stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 531,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $934.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.14. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

