OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in June

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,095.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$24.81 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79. OCI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Get OCI alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.