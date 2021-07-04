Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.05% of Marten Transport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after purchasing an additional 433,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTN. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

