Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 106,199 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 106,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 971,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,152 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 681,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of GOGL opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

