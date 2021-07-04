Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at about $6,251,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $183.93 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

