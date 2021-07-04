Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $817,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after acquiring an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

