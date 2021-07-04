Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 758.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

