Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $850,000 Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Magnite by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at $61,809,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

