Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 14,439 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 158.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NTB stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

