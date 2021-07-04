Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Short Interest Update

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 498,200 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OMP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 413,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,955. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

