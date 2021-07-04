O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

