O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,853 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at $259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 44.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 346,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.