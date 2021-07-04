O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,985,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of BC opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.88. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

