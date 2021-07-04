O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 604.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 17.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Orange by 92.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 740,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 134,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.45. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

