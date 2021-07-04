O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $546,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,784 shares of company stock worth $4,040,750. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

