O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,203 shares of company stock worth $9,190,943. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

